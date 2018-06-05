Ohio won't make Sept. 8 medical marijuana date

Ohio says medical marijuana won't be available for sale by the Sept. 8 deadline.

Department of Commerce policy adviser Mark Hamlin said Tuesday that several cultivators have experienced inspection delays that make it impossible to have product on the shelves on the date set by Ohio's 2016 medical marijuana law.

Hamlin said the state worked aggressively to meet the deadline and is disappointed on behalf of patients at the delay. He says the state is not technically out of compliance with the law. He said it called for having the program itself in place by Sept. 8.

Hamlin couldn't say exactly when sales will begin, other than as soon as possible.

Ohio has licensed 25 large and small growers and on Monday awarded 56 dispensary licenses.

