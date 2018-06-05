Columbiana's new K-9 officer doing well, preparing for state cer - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Columbiana's new K-9 officer doing well, preparing for state certification test

Posted: Updated:
By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
Connect
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio -

The Columbiana Police Department has been busy training its new K-9 officer Csuti, a 17-month-old German Shepherd from Hungary.

On Tuesday, the department posted to its Facebook page that Csuti and his handler, officer Bryan Granchie, are both doing well and preparing to take a state certification test on June 20.

The department says Csuti has been demonstrating confidence in identifying drugs.

They have introduced tracking skills, introducing surface changes to become familiar with following a track on blacktop, grass, gravel and more.

The K-9 officer has also been introduced to off-leash searches.

The department is now working on more advanced skills.

"Wonderful news, guys - keep pushing and graduation will be here before you know it," Chief Gladis wrote in the post.

The department has been making fundraising efforts for the K-9 program.

They say they have about $48,000 collected but their end goal is $60,000.

The department is doing basket raffles and selling t-shirts to help raise money.

"Every donation helps, and we are grateful for the support," Gladis said.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Facebook to fund original news shows from ABC, CNN, others

    Facebook to fund original news shows from ABC, CNN, others

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:55:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE- This March 28, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook says it will fund exclusive news shows created for its Watch video section by publishers su...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE- This March 28, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook says it will fund exclusive news shows created for its Watch video section by publishers su...
    Facebook says it will fund exclusive news shows created for its Watch video section by publishers such as ABC, CNN and Mic.More >>
    Facebook says it will fund exclusive news shows created for its Watch video section by publishers such as ABC, CNN and Mic.More >>

  • The heat is back on high: May smashes US temperature records

    The heat is back on high: May smashes US temperature records

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:54 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:54:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo, Rick Stewart sits in the sunshine with the New York City skyline in the background, in a park in Weehawken, N.J. According to weather records released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, M...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). FILE - In this Tuesday, May 15, 2018 file photo, Rick Stewart sits in the sunshine with the New York City skyline in the background, in a park in Weehawken, N.J. According to weather records released on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, M...
    Federal scientists say May shattered all kinds of heat records in the United States.More >>
    Federal scientists say May shattered all kinds of heat records in the United States.More >>

  • Mrs. Trump back in public eye after 'little rough patch'

    Mrs. Trump back in public eye after 'little rough patch'

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:53 PM EDT2018-06-06 19:53:03 GMT
    (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump sits as President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy. Melania T...(AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File). FILE - In this Saturday, May 27, 2017, file photo, first lady Melania Trump sits as President Donald Trump addresses U.S. military troops and their families at the Sigonella Naval Air Station, in Sigonella, Italy. Melania T...
    President Donald Trump is raging over media reports questioning the first lady's recent absence from public view, saying the press has been "so unfair, and vicious.".More >>
    President Donald Trump is raging over media reports questioning the first lady's recent absence from public view, saying the press has been "so unfair, and vicious.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms