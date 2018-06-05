Columbiana's new K-9 officer doing well, preparing for state certification test

The Columbiana Police Department has been busy training its new K-9 officer Csuti, a 17-month-old German Shepherd from Hungary.

On Tuesday, the department posted to its Facebook page that Csuti and his handler, officer Bryan Granchie, are both doing well and preparing to take a state certification test on June 20.

The department says Csuti has been demonstrating confidence in identifying drugs.

They have introduced tracking skills, introducing surface changes to become familiar with following a track on blacktop, grass, gravel and more.

The K-9 officer has also been introduced to off-leash searches.

The department is now working on more advanced skills.

"Wonderful news, guys - keep pushing and graduation will be here before you know it," Chief Gladis wrote in the post.

The department has been making fundraising efforts for the K-9 program.

They say they have about $48,000 collected but their end goal is $60,000.

The department is doing basket raffles and selling t-shirts to help raise money.

"Every donation helps, and we are grateful for the support," Gladis said.