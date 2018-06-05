Austintown artist creates sketches to honor the victims of Texas church shooting

An Austintown artist has put his talents towards a cause, creating 27 sketches to honor the victims of the Texas church shooting.

"After the shooting, I wanted to do something to help bless these hurting families," artist Ron Moore said, "Art was the only thing I could think of."

The sketches honor all 26 who died, including a pregnant woman's yet-to-be-born baby, during the 2017 shooting where a gunman opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Moore says he spent 60 hours to complete all of the portraits and has even been invited to the church where the tragedy took place.

He will be standing before the families of those victims and present his drawings.

"I believe the families will be blessed when they receive these portraits," Moore said. "They've all experienced a very dark tragedy and these portraits are my way to shine a little light into their lives."

Moore will make this presentation on June 17, joined by his wife Lisa who will be performing music.

Moore says he's been drawing since the 3rd grade and painting since 1984.

Anyone interested in viewing more of Moore's work can visit his Facebook page by clicking here.