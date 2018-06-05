Controversial zoning change denied in Boardman, but decision cou - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Controversial zoning change denied in Boardman, but decision could be overturned

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

A controversial zoning change in Boardman has been rejected by the township's zoning commission. But, there's still a chance the decision could be overturned. 

Sitting along the corner of State Route 224 and Lockwood Boulevard are 39 empty acres developers want to buy.

Carnegie Management and Development Corporation won't confirm or deny to 21 News if they're interested in building a Meijer's store, but the company has been known to develop for the retail chain.

The company has asked the township to rezone the backside of the property from residential to commercial. 

"This is something new to the area that would benefit the area in terms of retail, in terms of price point, in terms of jobs. I mean this is 300 jobs to this area," said Al Bogna with Carnegie Management and Development.

Bogna told township officials and residents during a meeting Tuesday that 22 acres of the land would be donated back to the township to serve as a buffer zone between their development and neighbors living in the area.

But, some neighbors are leery of more traffic.

"With more traffic, you're going to have more accidents," said one neighbor.

During the meeting Tuesday, several residents spoke out against the proposed change before the township's zoning commission was scheduled to vote.

"Ultimately there will be an access road because where else are the trucks going to get in and out," said one woman.

"I think you all need to ask the question would you really want this project in your own backyard," said one man.

In the end, the commission voted 4-to-1 to deny the change. Trustees can overturn the commission's decision, but the change would require a unanimous vote.

"We make so many decisions based on the legalities of situations, we forget how we can affect people's lives," said Zoning Commission Chairman Peter Lymber.

Trustees meet June 11th.

