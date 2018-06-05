Woman pays $10,000 to turnpike for over 1,600 missed tolls - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Woman pays $10,000 to turnpike for over 1,600 missed tolls

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Pennsylvania woman who failed to pay turnpike tolls on over 1,600 trips during a five-year period has paid $10,000 in restitution.

LNP reports that 45-year-old Lori Yearick of Mount Joy Township owed nearly $92,000 in tolls and fees to the turnpike commission when she was arrested. The commission accepted about $10,000 in restitution based on Yearick's trips between Harrisburg East and Mechanicsburg interchanges.

Turnpike officials say Yearick made 1,645 trips between Jan. 2012 and March 2017, and they initially offered an installment payment plan but received no response.

Dauphin County prosecutors say Yearick will face a theft of services charge next month. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday.

Information from: LNP, http://lancasteronline.com

