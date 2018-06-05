3 new state representatives sworn in to Pennsylvania House

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Three new members are taking seats in the Pennsylvania House after winning special elections that kept the chamber's partisan balance at 121 Republicans and 82 Democrats.

Two Republicans and a Democrat were sworn in Tuesday, three weeks after being elected to fill vacancies created when their predecessors left the Legislature for other positions.

Republican Rep. Tim O'Neal takes the seat held most recently by Democrat Brandon Neuman, now an elected Washington County judge.

In a Tioga County district, Rep. Clint Owlett succeeds Matt Baker, a fellow Republican who's now a federal Health and Human Services Department official.

The third newcomer is Democratic Rep. Helen Tai, who won a narrow race to flip a Bucks County seat that had belonged to Republican Scott Petri. Petri now heads the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

