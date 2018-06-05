Hermitage woman using Military BibleSticks to honor fallen hero

It was a photo shoot that captivated the country. 2-month-old Christian Michelle Harris in the arms of some very special men and women. The soldiers who served alongside her late father.

Christian is the daughter of Army Specialist Christopher Harris, who was killed by a suicide bomber in the Afghanistan last August, just one week after his wife Britt, told him she was pregnant.

In the weeks and months that followed, Britt says she received unbelievable support from the men and women of his unit.

So when Christian was born, she wanted to do something special, something to show her daughter what kind of person her father was and how much he meant to his fellow brothers in arms. Pinehurst Photography captured the photos of Christian with members of Chris' unit. One image is extremely powerful where Britt is holding Christian and the unit is saluting in the background.

In Sharon, a Hermitage woman is also doing something special.

"He had the deepest blue eyes."

Arlene Horkey knows Chris Harris' mother, Sue and watched Chris grow up as a child. She put up a special bulletin board paying tribute to Harris at Sharon First United Methodist Church. On the board are pictures of his mother Sue, wife Britt and new daughter whom he never got to meet, Christian Michelle.

"Christian has those same sparkling blue eyes," said Horkey.

Arlene says when she heard the news of Chris' death in Afghanistan, it was devastating, but on the advice of Pastor Doug Dyson, she is using a special program to channel her grief to honor his memory and say thank you to the men and women he served with.

It's called Military BibleSticks and Horkey and Dyson are leading an effort to raise $2,500 so they can give Chris' entire company that he served with, Military BibleSticks before they're deployed to Iraq this summer.

"So far, 34 families have donated enough funds for almost 62 BibleSticks," said Horkey.

Their goal is to give out 100 BibleSticks.

A BibleStick is a small personal listening device and will be loaded with the New Testament and select Psalms.

"As the world around them seems out of control, to hear Gods word say I hold you, I'm not out of control, those are the reasons we want to put the BibleStick in soldiers hands because those men and women need to hear that in those moments.

Moments of comfort in honor of a young man who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"It is the christian thing to do and God has blessed us," said Horkey.

If you would like to donate to the cause, you can send your donation to Sharon First United Methodist Church, memo - BibleStick, 237 W. Silver St. Sharon, Pa. 1646. It costs $25 dollars for one BibleStick, but Horkey says they will collect whatever anyone can afford to give.