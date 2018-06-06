Police: Youngstown man breaks into house with tire rod and allegedly rapes woman

Campbell Police have arrested a man after reports say he broke into a house with a tire rod and allegedly raped a woman.

Police were dispatched to Jackson Street in Campbell on Monday just before 8 p.m. where they arrested 26-year-old Jose Eduardo Rojas Pena.

The report says Pena was the victim's ex-boyfriend. She says he broke into her house using a tire rod to smash through the kitchen window.

Pena then allegedly grabbed the woman by her throat and threw her to the ground, the report said.

The victim says Pena then brought her to the bedroom, making claims that she cheated on him and this is where she says he allegedly raped her.

Pena was arrested for domestic violence, rape and criminal damaging, according to the report.

He is being held in the Mahoning County Jail with no bond.

Pena's next court date is set for Friday.