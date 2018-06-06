Suspect caught for Boardman home invasion, stabbing

Boardman Township Police say they have arrested a neighbor of the woman who was stabbed inside her township home late Tuesday.

Devin Nash, 24, of Meadowbrook Avenue was arrested by police for allegedly forcing his way into a nearby home and attacking the woman who lives there.

Investigators say a fifteen-year-old boy heard his mother scream at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found her bleeding on the kitchen floor of their Meadowbrook Avenue home just off Market Street.

The boy reportedly called the police and went to check on his four-year-old brother, who was sleeping on the first floor of the home.

According to a police report, when officers arrived at the home they found the 35-year-old victim lying on the kitchen floor "with blood all around her".

The woman reportedly said that she believed one of her son's friends was knocking on the door and so she opened it. The woman reported that a man, later identified as Nash, entered the home and stabbed her several times.

A police report says the victim suffered cuts to her arms, hands, face, and scalp.

The woman, who told police that the assailant was someone she never saw before, was taken to Mercy Health for treatment of injuries that police say are serious, but not life-threatening.

From there a report says she was taken for emergency surgery.

While police were on the scene investigating, neighbors reported that they thought the suspect may have been across the street.

A report says that while speaking with a woman across the street she admitted that Nash was her son and she believed he may have been the suspect.

The woman allegedly told officers that Nash had been at her house Tuesday and that shortly after 10 p.m. her other sons came home "highly upset". A report says she told officers that the boys said Nash had been "knocking on people's doors, then the lady across the street answered the door when Devin ran in and started stabbing her."

Officers say they interviewed the two boys who told police that Nash had been knocking on doors along the street. When the victim opened the door, the boys told police that they saw Nash run in and stab her.

A report says officers were told Nash then got scared and ran away.

A short while later, Nash allegedly turned himself into Youngstown Police who were assisting in the search for him.

Nash was then transported to the Boardman Police Department where police say he was "cooperative" during the interview process.

Investigators say they did not find the knife they believe was used in the incident inside the victim's home

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.