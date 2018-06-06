It Will Be A Cool And Sunny Day For The Middle Of The Work Week!

A Beautiful morning in Columbiana! Temperatures are currently sitting cool in the mid to upper 40s! pic.twitter.com/Nj5vbz0fER — StormTracker 21 (@StormTracker21) June 6, 2018

The middle of the work week has arrived, and it is chilly! Waking up this morning temperatures were cool in the mid-40s! That is a number that we haven’t seen in a while. Another number we haven’t seen in awhile is today's high of 65 degrees! The last time the temperature was that cool was in May!

Although it will feel cool outside, a lot of sunshine will be featured in the forecast today! We will also have a well-deserved break from the rain today. Temperatures will start to warm up on Thursday. We are forecasting a high in the upper 70s and sunshine. Thursday will be an ideal pool day with minimum humidity.

The humidity will return on Friday with increased chances for showers. The weekend will bring warmer temperatures and also some dry time in the forecast! Download the Storm Tracker 21 app to stay up to date with all the latest forecasts!