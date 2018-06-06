Suspected heroin dealer charged with Austintown death

A suspected heroin dealer is accused of selling drugs that caused the overdose death of an Austintown man.

Brandon Perry, 27, of Youngstown has pleaded not guilty to charges handed up in a secret indictment issued by the Mahoning County Grand Jury.

According to the indictment, Perry supplied the drugs that caused the death of 27-year-old Ryan Costanza on earlier this year.

The Mahoning County Coroner ruled that Costanza died as a result of a multi-drug overdose.

Perry is charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, trafficking in heroin and trafficking in drugs.

According to an obituary, Costanza died at his family's Austintown home on March 15.

The next court hearing for Perry is scheduled for July 11.