Investigators believe Warren home was torched

Investigators say a fire that sent a Warren family fleeing their home was intentionally set.

Warren Fire Department officials tell 21 News that a flammable liquid was spread around the porch before flames spread through the front of a Woodland Street NE home on the morning on May 21.

Firefighters say a woman woke up to the smell of smoke in her family's home at around 2:30 a.m.

She and other family members escaped safely.

Fire heavily damaged the home.

The American Red Cross was called out to help the family find clothing and shelter.