Disappearing 'No Parking' sign results in arrest of Youngstown man

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown man is in trouble after police say he found a novel way to avoid a parking ban in front of his West Side home.

Thirty-year-old William Bednar III was booked into the county jail after police arrested him at his Milton Avenue home on Tuesday.

Police say they found his pickup truck parked next to the sidewalk in front of his house where a “no parking” sign used to be.

According to the police report, the sign had been removed at least twice over the previous two weeks.

Officers say Bednar took out his phone, saying he was putting the encounter with police on Facebook Live, "talking loud and yelling to his cyber audience about YPD", according to the report.

As his pickup truck was being towed away, police say Bednar threatened the tow truck driver and called him “Fat Boy”.

Officers say Bednar had already threatened them.

After Bednar's mother told police she didn't know the whereabouts of the missing “No Parking” sign, officers say Bednar retrieved the sign from the backyard of the house and threw it to the ground.

The police report says that due to repeated threats made by Bednar, he was arrested on a charge of menacing.

Because of the missing sign, Bednar is also charged with tampering with a traffic control device.

