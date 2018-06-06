Convicted former Niles Mayor wants released from prison, $12,000 returned

Former Niles Mayor Ralph Infante, who was sentenced to a decade behind bars, is now asking a judge to release him from prison during an appeals process.

Infante began serving a 10-year sentence in May after being convicted on 22 criminal charges, including tampering with records, gambling, operating a gambling house, theft in office, having unlawful interest in a public contract, falsification and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

On Monday, an attorney for Infante filed motions in the Trumbull County Court system asking that Infante be released from prison.

The filing argues that because there are substantial grounds for an appeal, it would be "unjust" for Infante to continue to serve the sentence given the "likelihood of success on appeal".

In the motion, Infante's attorney argues that the conviction is faulty because the jury was given a verdict form that failed to include some pertinent information.

In addition, the motion argues that there was an "invalid search warrant, insufficiency evidence, a clear due process violation, and a lack of uniformity in verdicts, a denial of due process and the right to trial by jury."

Though no notice of appeal has been filed in the court system yet, Infante's attorney states that Infante plans to hire separate legal counsel for the appeals process.

The motion goes on to say that Infante is neither a flight risk and argues that "there is virtually no likelihood the Defendant would engage in any illegal or criminal activity if released".

In a separate motion, Infante is also asking for the State to give back more than $12,000 that was seized from his property.

The filing argues that the court failed to have a jury deem that the forfeiture of funds was necessary.

Infante was originally charged with more than 40 charges, however, several were dismissed during the course of his trial.

Some of those closest to Infante over his 24 years as the Niles Mayor testified that he allegedly accepted bribes in order to give people jobs with the city.

They also claimed that he accepted gifts such as national championship tickets from millionaire mall developer Anthony Cafaro, Senior that he never reported on his financial disclosure forms as required when running for office.

The former Mayor also took the witness stand in his own defense and denied all the allegations against him.

There has been no date set yet for when the court might consider the motions, or when a notice of appeal may be filed in the case.