Philly teacher accused of taking bribes for good grades

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia teacher has been fired for allegedly taking bribes from students in exchange for good grades.

WCAU-TV reported Tuesday the teacher worked at the Learning in New Contexts High School in the northern part of the city.

A spokesperson for Philadelphia Schools says the teacher was promptly removed from the school and both the Inspector General and Philadelphia Police have been notified.

The school district did not elaborate on what the bribes were.

An investigation is ongoing.

Information from: WCAU-TV

