Warren Police search for suspect in Boost Mobile robbery

Warren Police are searching a northwest section of the city looking for the suspect who robbed a cell phone store at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

Employees working at the Boost Mobile store at 917 West Market Street told officers that a man with a handgun stole cash and phones shortly after 10 a.m.

The suspect was described as a black, bearded male, wearing gloves, sunglasses, a dark-colored hood, and grey sweats.

During the search, police received a report that a man fitting the robber's description was seen crouching in the woods near the Arby's.

At last report, officers were using tracking dogs to search along railroad tracks behind the store.

