Nonprofit volunteers to help emaciated puppy found in Liberty

A Valley nonprofit organization is stepping up to help care for a puppy found malnourished and abandoned near the side of a Liberty apartment complex.

The dog, a brindle pit bull mix believed to about three to five months old, was found in what officials described as "very bad condition" shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

A keyholder for the apartment building called the police, saying they had found a puppy who was very weak.

From there, police called out the Trumbull County Dog Warden's Office, who took the puppy to receive care.

The Trumbull County Dog Warden's Office now says the group, Voices of Trumbull County Pound, has offered to pay all veterinary and transportation costs for the puppy.

According to Dog Warden Gwen Logan, the puppy is doing better after receiving care, however, the legs a not working properly because the puppy was left in a crate for an extended period of time.

Because of Ohio law, the Trumbull County Dog Warden's Office cannot use their funding to pay for veterinary care for animals, which makes the nonprofit's donation especially important.

Officials are still investigating where the puppy came from and who may have left it there.