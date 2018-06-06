David Cassidy says he never had dementia, was still drinking - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

David Cassidy says he never had dementia, was still drinking

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A new documentary quotes David Cassidy as saying he was still drinking in the last years of his life and he did not have dementia.

People magazine reported Wednesday the former teen idol called producers of an A&E documentary after he fell ill and told them he had liver disease. In the recorded conversation, Cassidy said there was no sign of dementia and it was "complete alcohol poisoning."

The former "Partridge Family" star says he had lied by telling friends and family he had stopped drinking.

Cassidy died of organ failure in November at age 67.

Producer John Marks tells People that Cassidy wanted to be honest once and for all. The issue appears on newsstands Friday.

A&E will air "David Cassidy: the Last Session" on June 11.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

