Underwood has chance to extend winning streak at CMT Awards

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

Carrie Underwood has a chance to extend her run as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards.

The country star has 17 wins, and she's nominated for three awards at Wednesday's show, which kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nominees for the top prize, video of the year, are Blake Shelton's "I'll Name the Dogs," Thomas Rhett's "Marry Me," Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina's "What Ifs," Luke Combs' "When It Rains It Pours" and Brett Young's "Mercy."

Little Big Town will host the show and will also perform their new single, "Summer Fever."

Other performers include Underwood, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan, the Backstreet Boys, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley and Darius Rucker.

