Greenville woman accused of planning robbery that turned deadly

A 20-year-old Greenville woman is facing felony charges after allegedly conspiring to arrange a robbery that turned deadly.

Brittany Jewell is facing criminal charges of robbery in the Mercer County Court system.

Investigators say Jewell allegedly sent messages to 20-year-old Jacob Barger about robbing 18-year-old Seth Hamilton.

A criminal complaint alleges that Jewell and Barger were upset over a bag of marijuana being "short". According to investigators, the duo then discussed robbing Hamilton, as well as how another young man, 19-year-old Zackary Cutshall, wanted to beat Hamilton up.

The criminal complaint says the very next day Barger, Cutshall, and another man, 23-year-old Dominic Heasley, attempted to rob Hamilton.

During the course of the robbery, investigators say the trio brandished a bb gun "that appeared to be an actual firearm". At that point, investigators say Hamilton fired an actual gun, shooting Cutshall in the neck and killing him.

Hamilton is currently facing 13 charges in Mercer County Common Pleas Court. A trial date has been moved to September.

Meanwhile, murder charges against Barger and Heasley were withdrawn. They still face felony charges of robbery.

Jewell is currently free on bond.