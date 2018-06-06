H.S. Football: Three divisions go back to Saturday playoffs - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. Football: Three divisions go back to Saturday playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio -

High school playoff football is returning to Saturday’s in Ohio.

The OHSAA Board of Directors voted to move Divisions IV, V and VII to Saturday starting this season.

In 2017, when all playoff games were on Friday, the OHSAA sold 34,000 fewer tickets than in 2016.

