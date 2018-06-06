YPD: Two robbed at gunpoint in home after answering door

Two people report being robbed at gunpoint Tuesday in their home after answering a knock at the door.

Police were dispatched to Clarencedale Avenue in Youngstown around 10 p.m. where the victims say two men forcibly made their way into the house.

They say two men stood at the door, asking, "Do you know where Lucius is?"

After that, the report says the men forced their way into the home where one suspect pulled out a handgun and made the victims lay on the floor.

One man stood over the victims making threats while the other started grabbing items throughout the house, the report said.

The men then fled the house with items including two gaming systems, headphones, cellphones, a tablet, a TV and a watch.

Officers later found the TV on the sidewalk down the street.

The victims describe suspect one as a black male around 6 feet, 145 pounds -- wearing a red hoodie and white Nike shoes.

They say the second suspect is a black male around 5 feet 9 inches, 130 pounds -- wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information should contact the Youngstown Police Department.