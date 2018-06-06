3 freeway ramp closures in Austintown

ODOT has announced it will be closing three freeway ramps in Austintown on Wednesday and Thursday.

The closures are as follows:

State Route 11

Wednesday, June 6 at 11 p.m. the ramp from SR 11 northbound to I-80 eastbound will be closed through Thursday, June 7 at 4 a.m. for pavement repairs.

The detour will be I-80 westbound to SR 46 to I-80 eastbound.

Interstate 680

Wednesday, June 6 at 8 p.m. the ramp from I-680 northbound to SR 11 southbound will be closed through Thursday, June 7 at 6 a.m. for bridge repairs.

The detour will be I-80 westbound to SR 46 to I-80 eastbound to SR 11 southbound.

State Route 11

Thursday, June 7 at 8 p.m. the ramp from SR 11 northbound to I-80 westbound will be closed through Friday, June 8 at 6 a.m. for bridge repairs.

The detour will be I-80 eastbound to Salt Springs Rd. to I-80 westbound.

