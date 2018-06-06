Man acquitted of rape after 25 years in prison to get $10M - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man acquitted of rape after 25 years in prison to get $10M

Posted: Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A man who spent 25 years in prison for the rape and murder of a 77-year-old woman before being acquitted in a retrial has reached a $10 million settlement with Philadelphia.

Anthony Wright was sentenced to life in prison in the 1991 slaying of Louise Talley, a neighbor who was raped and repeatedly stabbed. Wright's conviction was reversed in 2014 after DNA evidence pointed to a former crack addict who died in a South Carolina prison.

Wright filed a federal lawsuit accusing police of writing a false confession and coercing him to sign it without reading it and planted other evidence used to convict him.

The city said Wednesday the settlement of a federal lawsuit by the 45-year-old Wright doesn't include an admission of liability.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Sunday, June 10 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-06-10 16:35:56 GMT
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>

  • Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-06-10 01:44:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>

  • Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:45:27 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms