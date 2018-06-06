Wolf plans to sign mandated student civics knowledge test - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Wolf plans to sign mandated student civics knowledge test

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Gov. Tom Wolf plans to sign a new law requiring Pennsylvania students to take a test of civics knowledge, although they don't need it to graduate.

Wolf's office announced his plans hours after the state House on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly for the bill that mandates a locally developed test of U.S. history, government and civics.

The test would be administered to students in grades seven through 12.

Those who get a perfect score will qualify for a certificate developed by the state Education Department.

Schools will have to report how many students were deemed to have passed the test.

Supporters say there's an alarming lack of civics knowledge among American adults.

