Pennsylvania eyes statewide school threats reporting system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's Senate is advancing legislation to set up a state-administered program to take anonymous reports of dangerous activities or threats of violence in schools.

Senators approved the bill unanimously Wednesday, as lawmakers explore improvements to school safety spurred by February's Parkland, Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.

Pennsylvania's efforts could include more state aid. Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati says he wants to add $50 million to the state's safe schools grant program, up from $8.5 million in the current fiscal year.

The Senate bill now goes to the House.

Under the bill, the attorney general's office would administer the program and relay reports to police. The bill's authors say it is modeled on the Safe2Tell program created in Colorado in 1999 after the Columbine school shooting.

