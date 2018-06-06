CEO says she's devoted to keeping the 'Girl' in Girl Scouts

President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."

A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-counted

Study says vaping by kids isn't up, but some are skeptical

Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two days

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the world

The National Puerto Rican Parade has kicked off in New York City with participants honoring heroes who have been helping the island recover from the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, a man rolls on a hover-board along Fifth Avenue during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York. Amid all the fun and celebration planned for this years parade on Sunday, June...

"Ocean's 8," the female-led overall of the starry "Ocean's" franchise, opened with $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story.".

(Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. via AP). This image released by Warner Bros. shows, from foreground left, Sandra Bullock Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Awkwafina in a scene from "Ocean's 8."

A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".

A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...

As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.

(AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File). FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France...

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - The head of the Girl Scouts says that while the organization is disappointed that the Boy Scouts have decided to accept girls it is focused on helping "parents understand the benefits of Girl Scouts."

"At Girl Scouts, we're going to stay completely focused on girls. The 'girl' is going to stay in Girl Scouting," Sylvia Acevedo, the CEO of the Girl Scouts of the USA, told The Associated Press on Wednesday. "We were disappointed that an organization that we had partnered with for 100 years decided to accept girls, but you know what? Our focus is on what we do really well."

Acevedo was in Detroit to attend an evening ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new headquarters for the southeastern Michigan chapter.

Her visit comes at a time of strained relations between the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America, which last month announced a new name for its Boy Scouts program: Scouts BSA. The change will take effect in February. The parent organization will remain the Boy Scouts of America, and the Cub Scouts - the program that serves children from kindergarten through fifth grade - also will keep its title. But the Boy Scouts, the program for 11- to 17-year-olds, will be known as Scouts BSA. The organization already has started admitting girls into the Cub Scouts, and Scouts BSA will begin accepting girls in 2019.

Girl Scout leaders have said they were blindsided by the move, but Acevedo stressed Wednesday that her group has a strong case to make to parents.

"A lot of times people think Girl and Boy Scouts are similar," she said. "We have programming that has been focused on girls for over 100 years, with these amazing outcomes."

As part of the Girl Scouts' campaign to recruit and retain girls as members, it is creating a number of new badges that girls can earn and concentrating on outdoor activities and on science, engineering, technology, and math.

The Girl Scouts are among a number of major youth organizations in the nation that are seeing declines in membership in recent years due to competition from sports leagues and busy family schedules.

According to Acevedo, the key is getting across the Girl Scouts' message.

"A lot of times, parents haven't understood the lifetime benefits of a girl being in Girl Scouts, so we're going to do a much better job explaining that to parents," she said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.