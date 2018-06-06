CEO says she's devoted to keeping the 'Girl' in Girl Scouts - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

CEO says she's devoted to keeping the 'Girl' in Girl Scouts

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Bourdain's death means loss of a voice for immigrant workers

    Bourdain's death means loss of a voice for immigrant workers

    Sunday, June 10 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-06-11 00:54:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File). FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France...(AP Photo/Jim Cooper,File). FILE - This Dec. 19, 2001 file photo shows Anthony Bourdain, the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sitting at one of the tables in New York. On Friday, June 8, 2018, Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France...
    As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.More >>
    As passionate as Anthony Bourdain was about the restaurant industry, he also was committed to the immigrant workers who help drive it.More >>

  • Writer of viral Olive Garden review grateful for Bourdain

    Writer of viral Olive Garden review grateful for Bourdain

    Sunday, June 10 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-06-11 00:53:56 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain, winner of the award for outstanding informational series or special for "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown," poses with his trophy in the press ro...
    A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.More >>
    A North Dakota newspaper columnist says she's grateful Anthony Bourdain stood up for her when she was being criticized online for her glowing review of the Grand Forks Olive Garden.More >>

  • Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

    Fox News host sorry for calling Trump, Kim 'two dictators'

    Sunday, June 10 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-06-11 00:53:53 GMT
    A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".More >>
    A Fox News host has accidentally referred to the highly anticipated summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a meeting of "two dictators.".More >>
    •   

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - The head of the Girl Scouts says that while the organization is disappointed that the Boy Scouts have decided to accept girls it is focused on helping "parents understand the benefits of Girl Scouts."

"At Girl Scouts, we're going to stay completely focused on girls. The 'girl' is going to stay in Girl Scouting," Sylvia Acevedo, the CEO of the Girl Scouts of the USA, told The Associated Press on Wednesday. "We were disappointed that an organization that we had partnered with for 100 years decided to accept girls, but you know what? Our focus is on what we do really well."

Acevedo was in Detroit to attend an evening ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new headquarters for the southeastern Michigan chapter.

Her visit comes at a time of strained relations between the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America, which last month announced a new name for its Boy Scouts program: Scouts BSA. The change will take effect in February. The parent organization will remain the Boy Scouts of America, and the Cub Scouts - the program that serves children from kindergarten through fifth grade - also will keep its title. But the Boy Scouts, the program for 11- to 17-year-olds, will be known as Scouts BSA. The organization already has started admitting girls into the Cub Scouts, and Scouts BSA will begin accepting girls in 2019.

Girl Scout leaders have said they were blindsided by the move, but Acevedo stressed Wednesday that her group has a strong case to make to parents.

"A lot of times people think Girl and Boy Scouts are similar," she said. "We have programming that has been focused on girls for over 100 years, with these amazing outcomes."

As part of the Girl Scouts' campaign to recruit and retain girls as members, it is creating a number of new badges that girls can earn and concentrating on outdoor activities and on science, engineering, technology, and math.

The Girl Scouts are among a number of major youth organizations in the nation that are seeing declines in membership in recent years due to competition from sports leagues and busy family schedules.

According to Acevedo, the key is getting across the Girl Scouts' message.

"A lot of times, parents haven't understood the lifetime benefits of a girl being in Girl Scouts, so we're going to do a much better job explaining that to parents," she said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Sunday, June 10 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-06-10 16:35:56 GMT
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>

  • Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-06-10 01:44:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>

  • Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:45:27 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms