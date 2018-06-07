Youngstown council meeting addresses bike trail, high grass and - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown council meeting addresses bike trail, high grass and tobacco age

Posted: Updated:
By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown City Council met to discuss topics including a bike trail, high grass and raising the tobacco age.

Wednesday night, council took the step forward to give bicyclists and pedestrians a direct path from downtown to Mill Creek Park.

Council approved a contract to share the cost with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The city's share will be no more than $125,000. The money will come from the city's $5 license plate fee.

When it comes to the matter of hiring private contractors to cut grass in the city, however, a decision was not made. This matter will go on to a second reading. Hiring these private contractors could cost as much as $200,000. 

Also discussed was raising the age to buy tobacco to 21.

Youngstown's Health Commissioner, along with a local doctor, told council that if they introduce and approve legislation, Youngstown would become the 12th community in the state to make the move. 

"Really if you don't start smoking by the time you're 21, you really only have a 5 or 10 percent chance of becoming a daily tobacco smoker," said local doctor Elena Rossi.

This law would only prohibit selling to someone under 21. If someone is 18 and smoking, they can't get in trouble.

