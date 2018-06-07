Zallow comes up short at Nationals

Youngstown State Chad Zallow finished fourth in the third heat at the NCAA Nationals and failed to qualify for the finals later this week.

The junior jumped out to an early lead in the race but slowed downed in the middle after hitting the hurdle on a jump.

Illinois David Kenziera won the race at 13.43 seconds.

Zallow was fourth at 13.88 and finished 15th overall.

The top two from each race automatically moved on with the next two fastest times rounding out the field for the finals later this week.