Youngstown mayor recognizes champion rugby team

By Brandon Koziol, Multi-Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

During the Youngstown City Council meeting Wednesday, Mayor Tito Brown recognized East High's rugby team for bringing home its first state championships. 

"We've had various championships in this community, but not rugby," Brown said.

Brown says the team has shown the community this sport can be played in Youngstown and presented a certificate of appreciation to the players and coaches. 

The mayor also revealed a sign that reads, "Welcome to the city of Youngstown home of the 2018 rugby state champions." This sign will be placed in all seven wards of the city. 

"I don't want this to go unnoticed," Brown said. "I want everyone when they get to the city of Youngstown to know you are the 2018 rugby champions."

