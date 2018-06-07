Bank robbery suspect shoots bar patron while fleeing

FOREST PARK, Ohio (AP) - Police say a man fleeing from a bank robbery in Ohio shot at officers and struck a bystander in a bar instead.

Authorities were first called to the bank robbery in Woodlawn around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the 35-year-old suspect fled in a car and led officers on a high-speed chase into Forest Park where he rear-ended another vehicle.

Forest Park Police Chief William Arns says the suspect then ran into the Cruise Inn Sports Bar & Grill with officers following close behind. The suspect allegedly fired two rounds, and one struck bar patron 47-year-old Scott Ramsey in the head.

Ramsey has been hospitalized in stable but critical condition.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and charges are pending.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.