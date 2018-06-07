1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into medical center - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle crashes into medical center

WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) - An employee was killed and two people were injured after a car crashed into a Washington Health Services outpatient center in Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Det. Dan Rush said a red Jeep Liberty drove down a hill and through bushes before crashing into the side of Building 1 on Wednesday at 12:32 p.m.

The Washington County coroner's office says 57-year-old Kimberly Dollard, of Washington, was working in the clinic's registration office on the first floor when she was struck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stanek said the second victim was being registered in the clinic and was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital. He said the victim was alert when taken.

Rush said the car's driver was alert and conscious when he was taken to Washington Hospital.

