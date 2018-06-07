YPD: Mother and daughter beaten with bat on South Side

A Youngstown woman tells police that she and her mother were attacked with a baseball bat while driving on the city's South Side.

Officers were called to Mercy Health Wednesday night where they found 28-year-old Regina Cansler covered in blood.

According to the report, Cansler's eye, head, and hand were swollen and bloody. Her 53-year-old mother Artara Heriot was also in the hospital being treated for a cut on her head.

Cansler told officers that she and her mother were driving near East Indianola Avenue and Gibson Street when their car was blocked off by another car being driven by a woman and her sister who had been feuding with Cansler over the past few years.

One of the sisters got out of the car with a baseball bat according to Cansler and repeatedly struck both her and her mother.

Cansler told investigators that she was bleeding so badly she went to the hospital instead of calling the police to the scene of the attack. However, Cansler says the car she was driving is equipped with a camera so the attack may be on video.

Police are waiting for the result of CAT scans to learn more about the injuries suffered by the two women.

The police report did not identify the suspects and did not say if any arrests have been made.