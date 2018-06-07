Report: Paraplegic driver leads YPD on 3 mile car chase - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Report: Paraplegic driver leads YPD on 3 mile car chase

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Jeffery Martin Jr. Jeffery Martin Jr.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A car that led Youngstown Police on a pursuit through several South Side neighborhoods was being driven by a man who is paraplegic, according to a police report.

Jeffery Martin Jr., 28, was booked into the county jail Wednesday night on charges of driving with a suspended license, fleeing police, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license, marijuana possession, and having a broken tail light.

The broken tail light was the reason police say they tried to stop the car at Florida Avenue and Erie Street.

Instead of pulling over, police say the car drove away with police in pursuit.

According to the police report, the car led officers on a nearly three-mile chase along Shirley Road, Powers Way, and Sheridan Road.

Police say the driver of the car ignored stop signs, stop lights and the speed limit with speeds reaching around 50 mph.

The chase ended when the car pulled into the driveway of a home on the1900 block of South Heights Avenue in the Brownlee Woods Area.

When the driver failed to obey an order to get out of the car, an officer pulled him to the ground.

It was then that the driver told police that his a paraplegic and has no feeling in his legs.

It turns out that the driver, now identified as Martin, had pulled into the driveway of his own home.

Police put Martin in a wheelchair that was in the driveway and transferred him to a police cruiser.

A search of the car turned up a half-burnt marijuana blunt in the car's ashtray.

