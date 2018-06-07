Elimination of Miss America swimsuit portion shocks Howland nati - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Elimination of Miss America swimsuit portion shocks Howland native

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
HOWLAND, Ohio -

Former Miss Ohio and Howland native Heather Wells Barrett says she's shocked and devastated by the Miss America Organization's announcement this week that it is dropping the swimsuit portion from future competitions.

Speaking on Thursday morning's WFMJ Today, the 2013 Miss Ohio winner reacted to news that the annual Miss America Pageant will the 51 women representing their home states and the District of Columbia will no longer be judged on outward physical appearance.

"I was completely shocked. I never thought they would do away with the iconic swimsuit portion of the competition," said Barrett.

"The swimsuit portion of the competition always made me feel strong, made me feel empowered," according to Barrett. “A swimsuit never made me feel inferior or any less.”

At the same time, Barrett said she realizes that the program is trying to align themselves with the “Me Too Movement”.

“Maybe for a young woman who has experienced sexual abuse in the past maybe she wouldn't feel comfortable on stage in a swimsuit," said Barrett who still thinks fitness should be part of the competition.

“It certainly shaped my life,” said Barrett. “I just wish they would have implemented some other kind of fitness portion of the competition. Just because someone is fit doesn't mean they cant be intelligent too"

In place of the swimsuit portion, each Miss America candidate will participate in a live interactive session with the judges, where she will highlight her achievements and goals in life and how she will use her talents, passion, and ambition to perform the job of Miss America, according to a statement from pageant officials.

