Document alleges Youngstown man sold teen for sex

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A newly filed court document sheds more light on what has been called the first case of its kind related to human trafficking in Mahoning County.

The case involves 37-year-old David Kalna of Youngstown who has been in jail since April when he was secretly indicted for allegedly trafficking a 15-year-old girl for sex.

A document known as a Bill of Particulars filed in Mahoning County Common Pleas court alleges between March 2015 and early 2017, Kalna accepted money from a man who wanted to spend time with the fifteen-year-old girl on “dates”.

Investigators say that during those “dates” the man compelled the teen to have sex with him several times against her will.

According to the Bill of Particulars, when the teen no longer wanted to spend time with the man on dates, Kalna threatened the girl.

The girl is now 18-years-old.

The Bill of Particulars contains the name of the man who allegedly paid Kalna to fix him up on the “dates”. A search of local court records does not indicate if charges have been filed against the man, so 21 News is not using his name in this story.

We are waiting to hear back from the Ohio Attorney General's Office to see if that second person has been, or will be charged.

Kalna remains jailed on $100,000 bond facing two counts of trafficking in persons and compelling prostitution.

His next hearing is scheduled for mid-July.

