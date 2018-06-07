Warren woman arrested for deadly 7-11 crash

Non-emergency phone service has been restored to agencies in several townships in Mahoning County according to Austintown dispatch.More >>
A Youngstown woman answers a knock at her door only to be shot and killed by a man police are now continuing to search for.More >>
Youngstown police say one person was injured in a shooting on the city's south side.More >>
A food distributor has recalled fresh cut melon products sold at stores including Walmart, Walgreen, GFS in Ohio and seven other states due to Salmonella concerns.More >>
Lordstown Council will hold a public hearing this week on TJX Companies zoning request. TJX has been looking to rezone 290 acres from residential to industrial land. This will allow for them to build a 1.2 million square foot Home Goods Distribution Center. According to the Vindicator, the hearing is scheduled for eleven a.m. Saturday, and will be followed by a council vote. A regular council meeting will be held on June 18, followed by a final reading and vote on June 21. ...More >>
When you go to the Salem Super Cruise this weekend you'll see all kinds of cars restored to their former glory. You'll also see one car that's a little different from the rest: a '66 Corvette that's a true survivor.More >>
Police say the parents of a Philadelphia elementary school boy attacked a vice principal and principal during Family Fun Day after they were told they had to sign the child out in the office.More >>
A Pennsylvania funeral home owner has admitted stealing nearly $300,000 from dozens of clients who prepaid for their funerals.More >>
State police say a truck driver was watching a football game instead of the road when he struck and killed a motorcyclist on a Pennsylvania highway.More >>
An employee was killed and two people were injured after a car crashed into a Washington Health Services outpatient center in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say a man fleeing from a bank robbery in Ohio shot at officers and struck a bystander in a bar instead.More >>
A health care benefits company is donating 10,000 opioid disposal kits to help authorities in part of Ohio hard hit by the state's overdose crisis.More >>
Pennsylvania's Senate is advancing legislation to set up a state-administered program to take anonymous reports of dangerous activities or threats of violence in schools.More >>
Pennsylvania high school students may soon be facing a new test on civics knowledge, but they won't have to pass it in order to graduate.More >>
The city of Philadelphia has announced an almost $10 million settlement with a man who spent 25 years in prison before being acquitted in a retrial in the 1991 rape and murder of a 77-year-old womanMore >>
