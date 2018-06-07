Warren woman arrested for deadly 7-11 crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren woman arrested for deadly 7-11 crash

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
Ka'nosha Bason Ka'nosha Bason
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Warren woman who police say was driving the SUV involved in an accident that claimed three lives on the 7-11 connector in February is now under arrest.

Ka'Nosha Bason surrendered Thursday morning at the Mahoning County Jail.

Six felony charges of aggravated vehicular assault have been filed in Youngstown Municipal Court against 25-year-old Bason. In addition, Bason is facing an extra charge of failing to have a valid license. 

Youngstown police say Bason was driving the GMC Envoy the wrong way on the 7-11 connector on February 23rd when it collided with a semi-tractor trailer, shutting down a highway ramp for more than 12 hours.

Police say three passengers riding in the Envoy, 32-year-old Cedrick Lyons and two children, Noreyion Bason, age seven, and Nialaisha Bason, age five all died in the crash.

The truck driver survived the collision.

Officials say the Bason was also taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. 

Prosecutors say Bason had amounts of marijuana, cocaine, and alcohol in her system, however, charges of operating a vehicle while impaired have not yet been filed. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Sunday, June 10 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-06-10 16:35:56 GMT
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>

  • Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-06-10 01:44:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>

  • Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:45:27 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms