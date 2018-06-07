Police identify pedestrian struck and killed in Youngstown

Youngstown Police traffic investigators have released the name of the man struck and killed while walking along the Madison Avenue Expressway late Tuesday.

According to a media release, 41-year-old Timothy Duffy was struck by a semi-tractor trailer near the Crescent Street ramp just before midnight.

The release also says a 58-year-old man is part of the investigation but gives no further details.

As of noon, Thursday Youngstown Municipal Court records did not show that the 58-year-old had been charged.

Police are asking anyone with information about the accident to contact them at 330-742-8929.