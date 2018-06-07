The Wall That Heals, Education Center coming to Packard Music Ha - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

The Wall That Heals, Education Center coming to Packard Music Hall

By Sydney Perez, Multi-Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

The Warren Heritage Center and Trumbull County Veterans Services, together with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, are bringing THE WALL THAT HEALS and Mobile Education Center to the South Lawn of Packard Music Hall, August 16-19.

Representatives state that The Wall That Heals is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Event administrators say that the display and Education Center will be open 24 hours a day and are free to the public.

Warren is said to be the only Ohio stop out of 38 sites chosen for the 2018 National Tour.

The public, along with veterans, is invited by the staff to help The Wall and Education Center throughout the week. 

If you are interested, representatives say to attend the Volunteer Meeting being held Wednesday, June 13th at 7 PM at the Trumbull County Veterans Services building, 253 E. Market St., Warren, OH 44481. 

For additional information, please call 330-507-8831.

