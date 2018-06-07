Funeral home owner stole nearly $300,000 from clients - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Funeral home owner stole nearly $300,000 from clients

HULMEVILLE, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania funeral home owner has admitted stealing nearly $300,000 from dozens of clients who prepaid for their funerals.

David Faust pleaded guilty Wednesday to numerous charges, including theft, forgery and illegally collecting Social Security disability benefits. He faces up to 71 years when he's sentenced later this year.

Authorities say that from April 1999 to July 2017, Faust stole $296,853 from 54 people who had paid in advance for funeral services. Those prepayments ranged from $400 to $14,460.

Authorities began probing the business two years ago when a Bucks County official noticed signatures for some doctors were "inconsistent" on some death certificates she received. Further investigation found Faust had forged the death certificates and that some of the people were still alive.

