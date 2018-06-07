Superbug infections rising among injection drug users

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the worldMore >>
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61 in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series on culinary traditions around the worldMore >>
Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two daysMore >>
Scientists say lava that poured into the low-laying coastal Hawaii neighborhoods of Kapoho and Vacationland spread across the area in just two daysMore >>
A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-countedMore >>
A new government survey found vaping rates are steady or declining among school kids, but some are skeptical, saying Juul use may be under-countedMore >>
President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."More >>
President Donald Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said Stormy Daniels' claim she had sex with Trump in 2006 isn't credible because she's a porn actress with "no reputation."More >>
French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent takes New Jersey for shiny Americana men's showMore >>
French fashion powerhouse Saint Laurent takes New Jersey for shiny Americana men's showMore >>
Non-emergency phone service has been restored to agencies in several townships in Mahoning County according to Austintown dispatch.More >>
Non-emergency phone service has been restored to agencies in several townships in Mahoning County according to Austintown dispatch.More >>
A Youngstown woman answers a knock at her door only to be shot and killed by a man police are now continuing to search for.More >>
A Youngstown woman answers a knock at her door only to be shot and killed by a man police are now continuing to search for.More >>
Youngstown police say one person was injured in a shooting on the city's south side.More >>
Youngstown police say one person was injured in a shooting on the city's south side.More >>
A food distributor has recalled fresh cut melon products sold at stores including Walmart, Walgreen, GFS in Ohio and seven other states due to Salmonella concerns.More >>
A food distributor has recalled fresh cut melon products sold at stores including Walmart, Walgreen, GFS in Ohio and seven other states due to Salmonella concerns.More >>
Lordstown Council will hold a public hearing this week on TJX Companies zoning request. TJX has been looking to rezone 290 acres from residential to industrial land. This will allow for them to build a 1.2 million square foot Home Goods Distribution Center. According to the Vindicator, the hearing is scheduled for eleven a.m. Saturday, and will be followed by a council vote. A regular council meeting will be held on June 18, followed by a final reading and vote on June 21. ...More >>
Lordstown Council will hold a public hearing this week on TJX Companies zoning request. TJX has been looking to rezone 290 acres from residential to industrial land. This will allow for them to build a 1.2 million square foot Home Goods Distribution Center. According to the Vindicator, the hearing is scheduled for eleven a.m. Saturday, and will be followed by a council vote. A regular council meeting will be held on June 18, followed by a final reading and vote on June 21. ...More >>