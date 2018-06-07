Mission Night Market asking for donations to Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley

Night markets, vibrant outdoor gatherings that are popular in Europe, will come to Mahoning Valley this summer.

The Mission Night Market aims to bring diverse people together under the night sky in a celebration of culture, community, and connection with proceeds to benefit Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley.

Staff states that the Mission Night Market will take place the second Friday of every month, from June through October, at Huntington Place plaza, 1393 Boardman-Canfield Road (U.S. Route 224 near Tippecanoe Road).

Representatives say that each market will showcase foods, crafts, talents, customs, and people of the Mahoning Valley.

The dates of the markets will be June 8, July 13, August 10, September 14, and October 12.

The hours will be from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

"I've enjoyed shopping, eating and relaxing at night markets in a number of cities and knew from the first time that I wanted to bring this concept to the Mahoning Valley," said Christian Rinehart, Mission Night Market committee chairman, representing the retailers of Huntington Place. "We think it will be a great way to introduce Valley residents to this fun, family-friendly community cultural experience."

Each night market will provide opportunities for businesses and artists. Local producers can introduce healthy foods, new businesses can make connections, musicians can find their audience, and community groups can share their programs.

Vendors spots are available for $50 per 10-foot by 10-foot tent space, and $100 for food trucks and the several 10-foot by 20-foot tent spaces.

To apply as a vendor, go to missionnightmarket.org.