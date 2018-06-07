Man found guilty in murder of 20-year-old Youngstown man - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man found guilty in murder of 20-year-old Youngstown man

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Youngstown man has been found guilty of shooting and killing 20-year-old Jason Fonseca back in February 2016.

Fonseca was an East High graduate and football standout.

According to Youngstown Police, Fonseca was shot and killed in front of a home on Ayers Street.

Authorities say 21-year-old Kimani Hodges was in court Thursday afternoon where a jury unanimously found him guilty of aggravated murder. 

21 News previously reported the Fonesca family believes it happened after a senseless dispute over a girl.

Court records show Hodges also has previous charges for kidnapping.

Prosecutors on the case say they are pursuing life with no possibility of parole.

Hodges will be sentenced at a later date.

  • Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

  • Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

  • Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

