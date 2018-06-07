Man found guilty in murder of 20-year-old Youngstown man

A Youngstown man has been found guilty of shooting and killing 20-year-old Jason Fonseca back in February 2016.

Fonseca was an East High graduate and football standout.

According to Youngstown Police, Fonseca was shot and killed in front of a home on Ayers Street.

Authorities say 21-year-old Kimani Hodges was in court Thursday afternoon where a jury unanimously found him guilty of aggravated murder.

21 News previously reported the Fonesca family believes it happened after a senseless dispute over a girl.

Court records show Hodges also has previous charges for kidnapping.

Prosecutors on the case say they are pursuing life with no possibility of parole.

Hodges will be sentenced at a later date.