Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley to host summer concert series

Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley will host a 2018 summer concert series from June through August.

Representatives say that five classic rock bands are scheduled to perform, with the first concert being held on June 7.

The doors for each concert will open at 6:00 p.m. and the entertainment will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course is located at 655 North Canfield Niles Road.

The summer concert series will be a tribute to classic rock favorites, according to representatives.

Admission to each show is free, with VIP passes available for $25. VIP Passes can be purchased at Skybox Sports bar and include snacks, drink tickets and access to the VIP area during shows.

A list of shows for the Summer Concert Series is below: