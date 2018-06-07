Poland Twp. Officer fired following citizen's complaint - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Poland Twp. Officer fired following citizen's complaint

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
POLAND TWP., Ohio -

A Poland Township Officer was fired from the department on Wednesday after a citizen's complaint was filed against him.

Police Chief Goodin says Jack Modelski was served a termination letter.

Goodin says the letter did not give a specific reason, however, the department has launched two internal investigations on Modelski since joining the department full-time around 2016.

Poland Township Trustee, Eric Ungaro released a statement saying, "We had to let an officer go, who was still under his probationary period for performance related issues, and for a Citizen's Complaint alleging other offenses."

Ungaro did not elaborate on the offenses alleged against Modelski.

