Youngstown considering passing Tobacco 21 ordinance

The city of Youngstown is considering passing a Tobacco 21 ordinance.

The Tobacco 21 movement in Ohio began in 2015. Right now, the state has no law regarding youth access to tobacco.

The movement says Ohio's teen smoking is above the national average.

Youngstown would be the 11th city in Ohio to pass the ordinance.

Youngstown Health Commission held a meeting Thursday evening in city hall to discuss what the city's options are.

Youngstown Health Commissioner, Erin Bishop said, "If you're 18 and smoking, you can't get in trouble. You just can't buy it."

Bishop says this can't be enforced by police, however it will be enforced by the health department.