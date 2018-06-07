Poland man facing sex charges accused of trying to obtain passpo - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Poland man facing sex charges accused of trying to obtain passport

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect

A  Poland businessman indicted on nearly three dozen sex charges involving minors has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in New York on Thursday afternoon. 

U.S. Marshals were alerted that 30-year-old Alex Bugno was trying to obtain a passport while in Buffalo, New York. 

Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains says Bugno was attempting to go to Canada but did not have a passport. 

Bugno was ordered by a Mahoning County court not to leave state lines, let alone go to another country.

Bugno was indicted in April by a grand jury, nearly four years after a raid on a Youngstown towing company where Bugno worked. 

21 News previously reported Bugno was facing 34 charges including pandering obscenity involving a minor, compelling prostitution and importuning.

Judge Durkin revoked Bugno's bond. 

Authorities say Bugno will be extradited back to Mahoning County.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Sunday, June 10 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-06-10 16:35:56 GMT
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>

  • Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-06-10 01:44:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>

  • Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:45:27 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms