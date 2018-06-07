Poland man facing sex charges accused of trying to obtain passport

A Poland businessman indicted on nearly three dozen sex charges involving minors has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in New York on Thursday afternoon.

U.S. Marshals were alerted that 30-year-old Alex Bugno was trying to obtain a passport while in Buffalo, New York.

Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains says Bugno was attempting to go to Canada but did not have a passport.

Bugno was ordered by a Mahoning County court not to leave state lines, let alone go to another country.

Bugno was indicted in April by a grand jury, nearly four years after a raid on a Youngstown towing company where Bugno worked.

21 News previously reported Bugno was facing 34 charges including pandering obscenity involving a minor, compelling prostitution and importuning.

Judge Durkin revoked Bugno's bond.

Authorities say Bugno will be extradited back to Mahoning County.