Safety issues proposed with transgender sentencing in Mercer Cou - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Safety issues proposed with transgender sentencing in Mercer County

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
Mercer County, Pa. -

A 23-year-old transgender woman in Mercer County has been sentenced to 18 to 40 years in prison for shooting her former Walmart co-worker.

Authorities say the 2016 dispute was all over a dispute over transgender issues. 

The defendant, Zachary McClimans received time behind bars in court on Thursday. McClimans was identifying as a female during the process.

In a plea deal at the pretrial, Mercer County Judge Robert Yeatts ruled that all captioning refer to McClimans as a "she" and would rule the defendant's birth name would be followed by "Claire Wolfever."

This decision was one District Attorney Miles Karson wrestled with. Karson says he worries it may create challenges in the case.

"It could produce sympathy based on gender issues , distracts from the seriousness of the crime and the fact that the victim was shot four times," Karson added.

Former Lawrence County District Attorney, Matt Mangino weighed in on McCliman's prison sentence. 

"There are going to be safety issues, depending on where this individual is housed. If she's housed in a men's prison then she's going to be in some sort of restricted area for her entire sentence," Mangino said.

Although there are judicial guidelines, it will be up to the Pennsylvania Legislature or the Super Court to act.

Until then, when it comes to transgender cases like this one, it will be up to each individual county judge.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance

    Sunday, June 10 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-06-10 16:35:56 GMT
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>
    Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance.More >>

  • Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month

    Saturday, June 9 2018 9:44 PM EDT2018-06-10 01:44:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). First lady Melania Trump, center, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, applauds as President Donald Trump speaks to employees at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Wash...
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>
    President Donald Trump has added to the intrigue surrounding his wife, Melania's, recent absence from the public eye following kidney treatment.More >>

  • Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:45:27 GMT
    (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File). FILE - In this May 19, 2018, file photo released by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava flows from fissures near Pahoa, Hawaii. Technically speaking, Kilauea has been continuously erupting since 1983. But the combina...
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    Hawaii's recent volcanic activity has scientists on tenterhooks, eager to learn as much as possible using the latest technology.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms