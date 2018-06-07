Safety issues proposed with transgender sentencing in Mercer County

A 23-year-old transgender woman in Mercer County has been sentenced to 18 to 40 years in prison for shooting her former Walmart co-worker.

Authorities say the 2016 dispute was all over a dispute over transgender issues.

The defendant, Zachary McClimans received time behind bars in court on Thursday. McClimans was identifying as a female during the process.

In a plea deal at the pretrial, Mercer County Judge Robert Yeatts ruled that all captioning refer to McClimans as a "she" and would rule the defendant's birth name would be followed by "Claire Wolfever."

This decision was one District Attorney Miles Karson wrestled with. Karson says he worries it may create challenges in the case.

"It could produce sympathy based on gender issues , distracts from the seriousness of the crime and the fact that the victim was shot four times," Karson added.

Former Lawrence County District Attorney, Matt Mangino weighed in on McCliman's prison sentence.

"There are going to be safety issues, depending on where this individual is housed. If she's housed in a men's prison then she's going to be in some sort of restricted area for her entire sentence," Mangino said.

Although there are judicial guidelines, it will be up to the Pennsylvania Legislature or the Super Court to act.

Until then, when it comes to transgender cases like this one, it will be up to each individual county judge.