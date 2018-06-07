Niles brings back Strawberry Festival for first time in 20 years

After a hiatus of two decades, a crowd-pleasing favorite came back to Niles for one night only.

The Niles Rotary Club's Strawberry Festival brought nearly a thousand people to the Niles McKinley Memorial Library in Downtown.

For some in the crowd, it was a first-time try, but many audience members say they remember the original strawberry festivals from the 90s.

As for the rotary club, they told 21 News that it's events like these that make Niles what it is.

"This is just one of the many things Niles has to offer," said Desirae Monaco, the president of the Niles Rotary Club. "It's a great town and people enjoy being together, having fun, and just being with their families."

The group says they were proud to bring the event back to the community, especially when the proceeds go to help create scholarships for Niles McKinley High School students.

It's an event that the future leaders of the group say will definitely be back.

Michelle Alleman, the president-elect of the rotary club says they are already looking at having to buy more ice cream for next year. "We had enough for about 450," said Alleman. Which may have been why they ran out about an hour into the event.

And while the new and improved Strawberry Festival may be different than in years past, thanks to the addition of the Liverpool Lads, a Beatles cover band, organizers say they look forward to word getting out.

"I think just having it for the first year, getting people to come out and see what a great event it was, maybe they'll tell their friends and family about it."

The Rotary Club says their buzzwords for next years fest are "bigger and better".