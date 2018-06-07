Outpouring of support for Boardman stabbing victim

The community is banding together to support the victim of a brutal stabbing in Boardman.

A close friend started a GoFundMe page for Kristen Burton and already nearly $7,000 has been raised in one day.

Burton was attacked in her Boardman home Tuesday night after answering a knock at the door.

Neighbor Devin Nash was arrested for allegedly forcing his way into her home and stabbing her.

Burton told police she had never seen the assailant before.

The page says the 35-year-old has a difficult journey ahead with multiple surgeries, physical therapy, and healing and will be out of work for quite some time.

The mother of two is a hairdresser by trade and in the attack, her hands were injured.

People are sending their prayers for a speedy recovery.